Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ana De Armas: There's No Need For Female James Bond

Actress Ana de Armas, who played mysterious Paloma in Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 in 'No Time to Die', said she instead wants to see more substantial, deeper roles for women in the spy franchise.

undefined
Ana de Armas IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 12:02 pm

Actress Ana de Armas, who played mysterious Paloma in Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 in 'No Time to Die', said she instead wants to see more substantial, deeper roles for women in the spy franchise.



She told The Sun amid calls from some for Daniel's Bond replacement to be of the opposite sex: "There's no need for a female Bond. There shouldn't be any need to steal someone else's character, you know, to take over.

"This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he's at. What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they're given a more substantial part and recognition. That's what I think is more interesting than flipping things.a

Fans have been calling for a film spin-off for de Armas's 007 character Paloma, whose parting line in 'No Tim to Die' was: "Next time stay longer," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Despite dating Tinder vice president Paul Boukadakis, 38, the actress added she has distanced herself from the online world by turning her back on Twitter and Instagram.

She said: "I deleted Twitter years ago. I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year."

It makes it easier for her to avoid the selfies posted by her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, 49, and his new wife Jennifer Lopez, 52, when they got married at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ana dated Affleck for a year after appearing with him in the thriller 'Deep Water', released this year.

Three months after they split in January 2021, Ben struck up his old romance with Jennifer.

Reports said Ana ended their relationship as she didn't want to live in Los Angeles, calling it "a city that keeps you anxious".

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ana De Armas James Bond Movies Daniel Craig The Grey Man Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP