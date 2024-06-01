Art & Entertainment

Amid Break-Up Rumours With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Choices In Life’

Rumours of Malaika and Arjun’s alleged break-up have been making the rounds online for the past couple of months.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
info_icon

Amid rumours of their break-up, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have now taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share cryptic notes. On Friday, the ‘Gunday’ actor posted an Instagram story which read as, “We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities.” The rumours of their breakup have been ongoing for months now, but Malaika’s manager rubbished them recently.

Before Arjun, Malaika too had posted a cryptic note on Instagram, and it read as, “The greatest treasure on Earth are people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us only have a few of them.” 

Malaika and Arjuns Instagram posts
Malaika and Arjun's Instagram posts
info_icon

For those caught unaware, Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official on the former's 45th birthday in 2019. The rumours of their breakup were recently fuelled by people, who noticed that they hardly make any public appearances off-late. Add to it, entertainment portal Pinkvilla quoted a source, who claimed that the couple had actually separated a few months ago.

“Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” the source was quoted as saying. The report added that there is no bad blood between them since the couple “had a long, loving, fruitful relationship.”

The report added, “Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.” However, Malaika’s manager told India Today, and denied the rumours by saying, “No no, all rumours.” 

Malaika was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, and together, they are co-parenting their son, Arhaan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  3. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  4. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 1: Pune Teen's Mother Arrested, No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  2. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  4. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child