Amid Break-Up Rumours With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Choices In Life’

Amid rumours of their break-up, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have now taken to their respective Instagram accounts to share cryptic notes. On Friday, the ‘Gunday’ actor posted an Instagram story which read as, “We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities.” The rumours of their breakup have been ongoing for months now, but Malaika’s manager rubbished them recently.
Before Arjun, Malaika too had posted a cryptic note on Instagram, and it read as, “The greatest treasure on Earth are people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us only have a few of them.”
For those caught unaware, Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official on the former's 45th birthday in 2019. The rumours of their breakup were recently fuelled by people, who noticed that they hardly make any public appearances off-late. Add to it, entertainment portal Pinkvilla quoted a source, who claimed that the couple had actually separated a few months ago.
“Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” the source was quoted as saying. The report added that there is no bad blood between them since the couple “had a long, loving, fruitful relationship.”
The report added, “Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.” However, Malaika’s manager told India Today, and denied the rumours by saying, “No no, all rumours.”
Malaika was earlier married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, and together, they are co-parenting their son, Arhaan.