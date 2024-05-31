Art & Entertainment

Amid Break-Up Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Love And Support’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly broken up after years of dating.

Watch: Malaika Arora Shares Snippets Of The Year 2021 Featuring Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor
info_icon

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of the most loved B-town couples, have lately been grabbing headlines due to their supposed break-up. On Friday, a report claimed that the two have mutually decided to end their relationship after dating for almost five years. Now amid all this, Malaika, on the same day, took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post about having the ‘greatest treasure’ in the form of people who love and support her. 

Her post read as, “Good Morning. The greatest treasure on Earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced, and each of us has only a few of them.” While it was a generic quote, netizens took no time to claim that it was related to the breakup. Meanwhile, as per the report, the couple “will continue to give each other the same respect despite parting ways”.

Malaika Aroras Instagram post
Malaika Arora's Instagram post
info_icon

Nonetheless, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have always been vocal about their relationship and are often spotted on date nights and vacations together. They also share photos of each other on their social media handles. 

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is wrapping up the shoot of ‘Meri Patni Ka’ Remake, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also take up a villainous role in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora made a special appearance in Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ on Netflix. Earlier, she was married to Arbaaz Khan, and has a son with him – Arhaan khan.

