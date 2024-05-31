Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been quite vocal about their relationship status. However, they rarely talk about their relationship in public, despite making appearances together at events. Recently, the couple, who made their relationship official in 2018, have been grabbing all the attention due to their alleged breakup.
Now Malaika Arora's manager has dismissed all the rumours of their breakup while talking to India Today. Talking to the publication, Malaika's manager reportedly denied rumours of a breakup and was quoted as saying, “No no, all rumours.”
Earlier in the day, a report in Pinkvilla stated that Malaika and Arjun have decided to part ways but will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. Since they had a special relationship, they would not let anyone drag and dissect their relationship.
The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying that there is no bad blood between them, and it’s just that their relationship has run its course now. “That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time,” the source was quoted as saying.
For those caught unaware, the two made their relationship official in 2018 at her 45th birthday. Previously, in 2022 as well, reports of their breakup had circulated online. At the time, Arjun had shared a cryptic note saying, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all (sic).”
Workwise, Arjun will be next seen in ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’, besides playing the villain in Rohit Shetty's ‘Singham Again’.