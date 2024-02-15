Art & Entertainment

Allu Arjun Represents Indian Cinema In Global Market With 'Pushpa: The Rise' As He Attends Berlinale

Actor Allu Arjun is all set to represent Indian cinema at the Berlin Film Festival with the special screening of the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar.

Allu Arjun In Pushpa: The Rise Photo: Instagram
Arjun will be seen having a conversation with international filmmakers, producers, and market buyers during his visit. Also, he will interact with the international press alongside the screening.

The action drama also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

The first instalment depicts the rise of a coolie Pushpa Raj in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The ‘Pushpa’ franchise has gained global success with ‘Pushpa The Rise’ in countries such as Russia, US, Gulf, Australia and UK.

The film’s second instalment christened ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule' is all set to release on August 15. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

