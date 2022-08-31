Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Demand Fee Hike For 'Pushpa: The Rule'

'Pushpa The Rise', which was released in 2021, was a massive hit and made an entry into the Rs. 100 crore club.

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 8:15 am

The shooting for 'Pushpa: The Rule', the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise', has begun, and according to the latest reports, actors Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead roles in the film, and the director Sukumar have shared their demands of hiking their remuneration with the producer. A few reports suggest that Allu Arjun has kept a demand of Rs. 90 crore while another suggests a whopping Rs. 125 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna has kept a proposal ranging from Rs. 3-5 crore. Director Sukumar is also demanding a pay hike up to Rs. 40-50 crore.

In part one of the 'Pushpa', director Sukumar locked the deal at Rs. 18 crore, while Rashmika charged Rs. 2 crore and Allu Arjun asked for Rs. 50 crore. Pushpa: The Rise collected Rs. 33 crore on its opening day and closed the theatrical release with Rs. 108 crore, reports news18.

'Pushpa The Rise', which was released in 2021, was a massive hit and made an entry into the Rs. 100 crore club. The Pushpa’s chartbuster Oo Antava starring Samantha and Allu Arjun is among the hit list of the audience and the film remains one of the most watched movies after 'Vikram' and 'KFG 2'

'Pushpa The Rise' had a budget of approximately Rs. 200 crore. Sources said that just the production cost of Pushpa’s sequel might be Rs. 200 crore. The high remuneration of the star cast will increase the overall budget of Pushpa: The Rule.

Recently, a muhurat ceremony was organised ahead of the start of the shooting for Pushpa 2. In the viral pictures, the director, producers, and lead actors posed together.

