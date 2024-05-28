Akshay Oberoi Reveals He Faced 'Cultural Challenges, Serious Racism' In America

"There was no chance for me to succeed there, as we used to face serious racism in the industry. It is the same now as well, but I had mentally prepared myself that I had to come here and pursue my dreams, as I have always been a big fan of Bollywood," added Akshay, who was last seen in the movie 'Fighter'. After moving to India, Akshay performed in plays at the Prithvi Theatre and received training from Kishore Namit Kapoor. Meanwhile, ‘Illegal’ season 3 also stars Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Ira Dubey, and Satyadeep Misra. It will be streaming from May 29 on JioCinema Premium.