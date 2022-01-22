Akshay Kumar Buys Lavish Apartment In Mumbai Worth Rs7.8 Crore

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar's new property, which has four parking spaces, was said to have been registered on January 7th. The announcement of the new flat comes after it was revealed that Kumar had sold his office in Andheri West for Rs. 9 crores in December 2021. The transaction was processed and registered last December 21.

Kumar has reportedly purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Khar West for Rs 7.8 crore,according to a new Money Control report. According to documents obtained by Zapkey.com, the apartment is 1878 square feet and is located on the 19th floor of Joy Legend, a Joy Builder building in Khar West.

With his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children, the Bollywood actor currently lives in a duplex in Juhu. Khanna frequently posts pictures of her opulent home on social media. The actor is said to have properties in Goa and Mauritius as well, in addition to the sea-facing Mumbai flat.

Kumar is one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors. According to reports that surfaced a few days ago, the actor was reportedly paid a whopping Rs.135 crore for his upcoming thriller 'Cinderella'. The 'Khiladi' actor is said to have received a similar sum for his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' collaboration with actor Tiger Shroff.

He was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re' with actress Sara Ali Khan and actor Dhanush in the film, which was released on the OTT platform. He was previously seen with Katrina Kaif in director Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi'. The actor is currently working on a number of projects: 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu', 'Raksha Bandhan', and 'OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2' are among them.