Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Akshay Kumar Joins Ajay Devgn And Shah Rukh Khan For New Vimal Ad

Actor Akshay Kumar has joined Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan for a new Vimal ad that released on April 16.

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 7:28 pm

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated last year for a Vimal ad. This year, yet again the actor have collaborated for Vimal’s new ad, however, with a new addition. According to the Hindustan Times, a new ad with the addition of actor Akshay Kumar alongside Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan released on April 16. 

In the ad, Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan are sitting in a car, dressed in complete black outfits. While driving Devgn says, “Dekhein kaun naya khiladi aaya hai. Samjha dete hain” On that Shah Rukh Khan replies, “Pyaar se samjhayenge, dheere dheere se”

As both the actors come out of the car later on, they see Kumar chewing on a packet of Vimal on which SRK says, “Yeh too api zubaan hain,” Kumar then replies, “Toh dil bhi ek hone chahiye”. All three of them then make a ‘V’ salute with their fingers. 

However, people were no less to crack jokes about the new ad in ‘Vimalverse’. A comment said, “No producer and director were able to cast these 3 biggies but Vimal does it.” The ad was not greatly accepted by Kumar’s fans. One of them wrote, “Was Always Fan of Your Fitness , tips , acting , healthy habits no smoking - Drinking habits. Was proud fan and said many times proud of my role model. Par aap toh Vimal khane lage. @akshaykumar.”

All the three actors are awaiting the release of their films. Devgn will be seen in ‘Runway 34’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is also directed by Devgn and will release on April 29. Kumar will be seen in historic drama ‘Prithviraj’ which will release on June 3. Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar will make her debut with ‘Prithviraj’. Kumar also has ‘Mission Cinderella’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘OMG 2’ on his list. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in ‘Pathaan’ which plans for January 2023 release. 

