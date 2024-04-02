Ajay Devgn, one of the most versatile actors of the Bollywood industry, celebrates his birthday today. His movies turn out to be some of the biggest releases every year and prove his excellence with the box office numbers.
His dynamic acting and his ability to emote through his eyes are his specialities.
On his 55th birthday, here is taking a look at some of his best works over the years. Here are the seven films of Ajay Devgn that have created magic at the box office over the years and with the audience as well:
1. 'Zakhm' (1998)
'Zakhm' was released in the year 1998 since then the unbeatable and remarkable performances of Ajay Devgn began their onset. The film showcased Ajay's emotional performance who tries to fulfil his mother's last wish.The film can be counted as one of the milestones for Ajay because he was awarded the national award for his outstanding performance in the movie.
2. 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' (2002)
'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' released in the year 2002. The movie shows legendary performance of Ajay Devgn. His great acting in the movie brought an iconic story to life. Ajay was conferred with his second national award for his remarkable performance in the movie. The movie also fetched many other awards and brought a big change in his career.
3. 'Company' (2002)
Released in the year 2002, this can be considered as one of the milestone projects of Ajay. He gave his finest performance in the cult film. Ajay himself told once that he felt so proud of being part of 'Company' and that he would always remember all the things about it.
4. 'Raincoat' (2004)
Released in the year 2004, this movie shows the lovable Ajay. Having Aishwarya Rai as a co-star, Ajay didn't miss a chance to deliver his all time best performance in the film.
5. 'Omkara' (2006)
Released in the year 2006, this film portrays Ajay Devgn's intensity with both romance and revenge. Being an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello, this movie didn't stop Ajay from delivering his best performance and entertaining the audience.
6. 'Singham' (2011)
'Singham' being a 2011 release brought immense praise to Ajay. His action performance was outstanding throughout the film including the fight sequences, car chasing sequences and others. He impressed the audience as a sincere cop which got etched in the hearts of his fans.
7. 'De De Pyaar De' (2019)
Released in the year 2019, this film shows a different aide of Ajay Devgn where he plays the role of a middle-aged man. This movie can be categorized under Rom-com and it shows one of the best and unique performance of the actor.
Which is your favourite movie of Ajay Devgn that you rewatched a number of times??