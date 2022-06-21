Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu Starrer 'Drishyam 2' All Set To Release On November 18

The sequel to Ajay Devgn and Tabu's hit film 'Drishyam' (2015), 'Drishyam 2', will release on November 18. Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu Instagram

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 4:22 pm

Abhishek Pathak's directorial 'Drishyam 2' starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu is all set to hit the theatres on November 18. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller 'Drishyam', which was a Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The film also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Its shoot will wrap up today (June 21) in Hyderabad.

In 'Drishyam' Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar was seen protecting his family after an incident involving his elder daughter created issues for them that led to a police investigation. The makers have assured that the sequel is going to be more thrilling.

Devgn will be seen reprising the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the crime-thriller.

'Drishyam 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios.

The 2015 Hindi film 'Drishyam' was directed by late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat. The sequel to the Malayalam film 'Drishyam' was released on February 19, 2021.

[With Inputs From IANS]

