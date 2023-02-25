Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
After Five Months of Romance, Madonna Splits From Lover Andrew Darnell

'Hung Up' hitmaker Madonna has split from her model lover Andrew Darnell amid a "crisis of confidence."

Madonna, Andrew Darnell
Madonna, Andrew Darnell IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 12:16 pm

'Hung Up' hitmaker Madonna has split from her model lover Andrew Darnell amid a "crisis of confidence."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 64-year-old pop star is said to have called it quits with Darnell, 23, after he found love with someone closer to his own age, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 'Material Girl' singer is said to be suffering a "crisis of confidence" over their breakup and after experiencing 'ageist and misogynistic' criticism over her Grammys appearance earlier this month.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the relationship was only casual, but its ending has left the star suffering due to its timing.

"It was only a very casual thing [with Darnell] so she's not broken-hearted. It's just that it has come at a bad time," a source has claimed to Page Six.

The insider continued: "She's having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn't help. She had a lot of fun with Andrew but it was never love or anything like that."

The former couple are understood to have met on a photoshoot last year, not long after Madonna had parted ways with 28-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams following a three-year romance.

