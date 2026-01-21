Adil Hussain Replaces Milind Soman In Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business

Adil Hussain will play the role of the sensei in Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business.

  • Adil Hussain has replaced Milind Soman in Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business.

  • He will play the role of the sensei, who plays an important part in the protagonist's journey.

  • Apart from directing, Jha has also acted in it, reprising his role as Arjun Bakshi, the ordinary man turned animal-loving vigilante.

Actor Adil Hussain has boarded Anshuman Jha's Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business. He has replaced Milind Soman in the role of the sensei in the much-anticipated sequel. Apart from directing, Jha has also acted in it, reprising his role as Arjun Bakshi, the ordinary man turned animal-loving vigilante.

Billed as the world’s first animal lover vigilante universe, Lakadbaggha 2 wrapped up the shoot in June 2025.

Adil Hussain in Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business

Stepping into the sequel, Adil Hussain, in a statement, shared, "Watching Lakadbaggha was so inspiring. It felt like someone was finally making a film that stood up for the rights of animals—something we haven’t seen in decades, perhaps since Haathi Mere Saathi in the seventies."

He added, "I also had the good fortune of working with Anshuman Jha, both under his direction and as a co-actor," and further said that the "martial arts training and action sequences were challenging." Hussain praised Jha for being "supportive and generous throughout the process." He is truly grateful to be part of the franchise.

About Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business cast and release date

It is a martial arts action film which promises a sharper, darker, and more action-heavy narrative blending action, conscience, and animal welfare

The cast also includes martial arts legends Sunny Pang and Dan Chupong, Sarah Jane Dias and Vikram Kochar.

Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business will hit the screens in mid-2026.

Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the first part of Lakadbaggha was released in 2023. It received mostly positive reviews for the extraordinary plot and top-notch performances.

