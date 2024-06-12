Art & Entertainment

Adil Hussain Says He Would 'Never' Work On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Even If He Was Offered Rs 200 Crore

Adil Hussain revealed that he would never be a part of 'Animal' even if he was offered Rs 200 crore. He mentioned that he has not watched the film.

IMDb
Adil Hussain, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Adil Hussain made headlines when he openly spoke about how he regrets being a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Kabir Singh.’ The matter escalated when the director took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and lashed out at the actor. He took a dig at his previous films and mentioned that he regrets casting him. In a recent interview, Hussain spoke about his ‘Kabir Singh’ statement and mentioned that he still stands by it. He also revealed that he would never be a part of a film like ‘Animal’ even if he was offered Rs 200 crore for a role.

In a conversation with Zoom, Adil Hussain elaborated further on his ‘Kabir Singh’ comment. He said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga thinks a certain way because his film raked in big bucks at the box office. He compared the box office figures of ‘Kabir Singh’ with ‘Life Of Pi.’ He said, “What do I say to that? I think there are a lot of replies to that comment. If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don’t know what to say… Very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film did a lot of box office collection so probably he thinks like that. I don’t know the exact figures of ‘Kabir Singh’ but ‘Life Of Pi’ did over a billion dollars so I don’t think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it.”

Hussain mentioned that he has not watched ‘Animal.’ He stated that the movie is not his cup of tea. Replying to if he would play a role in the movie, the actor said, “Even if they paid me Rs 100-200 crore, I would never do it.”

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor, ‘Animal’ broke records at the box office with its release in December last year. The film made over Rs 900 crores at the box office despite being called out for glorifying violence and misogyny.

On the work front, Hussain was last seen in ‘Sergeant.’  

