Adil Hussain Says He Would 'Never' Work On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' Even If He Was Offered Rs 200 Crore

In a conversation with Zoom, Adil Hussain elaborated further on his ‘Kabir Singh’ comment. He said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga thinks a certain way because his film raked in big bucks at the box office. He compared the box office figures of ‘Kabir Singh’ with ‘Life Of Pi.’ He said, “What do I say to that? I think there are a lot of replies to that comment. If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don’t know what to say… Very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film did a lot of box office collection so probably he thinks like that. I don’t know the exact figures of ‘Kabir Singh’ but ‘Life Of Pi’ did over a billion dollars so I don’t think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it.”