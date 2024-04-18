Sandeep Reddy Vanga always makes headlines with his statements and his comments. Recently, actor Adil Hussain, who was a part of ‘Kabir Singh’, talked about how he regretted being a part of this Vanga directorial. The actor called out the film for its misogyny and violence. His comments went viral and now the director has come forward to react to his comment. He lashed out at the actor and took a jibe at him.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the viral video where Adil Hussain spoke about how he regretted working on ‘Kabir Singh.’ Reacting to Hussain’s comment, the director said he regretted taking him for the film. Vanga wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting u, knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help... Now smile properly.”
Advertisement
Take a look at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tweet here.
The tweet has fetched over 5.7K likes. Reacting to the tweet, one user said, “Seriously? Are you mad? Why can't you handle criticism?” A second user commented, “Vanga bro grow up and start taking criticism in a good way... no one is your enemy..chill.” A third user wrote, “Sir, why can't you handle criticism...Not everybody likes everyone's work...There are haters of ‘Sholay’ and ‘DDLJ’ too...So ‘Kabir Singh’ and ‘Animal’ too can have.”
Appearing on the AP Podcast, Hussain said, “I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified.” He also mentioned that this was the first film he said yes to without reading the script.