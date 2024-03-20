Watch: Kabir Singh Meets Arjun Reddy! Shahid Kapoor Thanks Vijay Deverakonda With A Kiss On The Cheek

An interaction one would have never thought of witnessing took place recently at the Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai. On Tuesday, March 19, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda had a bromance moment. Sharing a candid interaction, Kapoor invited the star on stage and expressed gratitude for his role in and as ‘Arjun Reddy,’ stating that without it, a character like Kabir Singh would not have come into existence.
At the event, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor was seen bringing Deverakonda along with him on stage, where he proceeded to rest his head on his shoulder. He proceeded to say, “I have to give him a lot of love. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota (If ‘Arjun Reddy’ was not made then ‘Kabir Singh’ would not be born). Thank you, Vijay!”
Check out the interaction that has taken the internet by storm right here:
Prime Video India has also shared the pictures of the two on their Instagram account, calling it a “multiverse of madness.”
‘Arjun Reddy’ is a 2017 film, which featured Vijay alongside Shalini Pandey. Meanwhile, ‘Kabir Singh’ is a 2019 Hindi remake of the Telugu film, which starred Shahid Kapoor opposite Kiara Advani. Both the films, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, faced criticism, and continue to do so, for promoting toxic masculinity and normalizing violence against women in romantic relationships.
Earlier at the time of ‘Kabir Singh’s release, Deverakonda was asked if he had watched the Shahid Kapoor-starrer. At a media interaction, in 2019, the South star had stated, “Shahid has done that film, and he has gone through the character, and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, what will I watch again?” It’s still unknown whether he has watched the film or not.
As for their upcoming projects, Vijay will be next seen in ‘Family Star’ alongside Mrunal Thakur and he also has an untitled film in the pipeline, which is deemed as ‘VD12’ for now. Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen in ‘Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues,’ and is also currently filming for ‘Deva.’