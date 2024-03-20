Watch: Kabir Singh Meets Arjun Reddy! Shahid Kapoor Thanks Vijay Deverakonda With A Kiss On The Cheek

Earlier at the time of ‘Kabir Singh’s release, Deverakonda was asked if he had watched the Shahid Kapoor-starrer. At a media interaction, in 2019, the South star had stated, “Shahid has done that film, and he has gone through the character, and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, what will I watch again?” It’s still unknown whether he has watched the film or not.