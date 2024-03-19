CONFIRMED! Shahid Kapoor To Play The 'Immortal Warrior' In 'Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues'

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video announced interesting line-up of films and series that will be streaming on the OTT giant. While some will release directly on the platform, some will release after theatrical release. Shahid Kapoor has been confirmed to play the mythological figure, Ashwatthama in the Vashu Bhagnani-backed project, 'Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues'. Shahid was also part of Amazon Prime Video's mega event.
Sharing the announcement on Instagram handle, Prime Video wrote in the caption, ''Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior cursed by his past, must embrace his destined role as a hero, unleashing his true power to defeat the dark forces and restore harmony to the world on the brink of chaos.''
Earlier, a report in Peeping Moon stated that Shahid Kapoor will play Mahabharata's great warrior in Vashu Bhagnani's film.
“Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani have been developing this ambitious project since early this year and are determined to create a visual spectacle that promises audiences a cinematic experience like never seen before in Indian cinema. It will be mounted on a humongous scale with a global VFX team and an ensemble cast comprising actors from across the Indian film industry. Shahid has already signed on and will undergo intense physical training to embody the character of Ashwatthama,'' the portal quoted a source saying.
This is for the first time the 'Kabir Singh' actor will be playing a mythological character. It is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh and will be directed by Sachin B Ravi. We are excited to see Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar.
Shahid's last outing was 'Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon. He also has 'Deva' that also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. Earlier, on X , while answering a fan about the film, he wrote in X, ''It’s an edgy action thriller lots of action and thrill and very character driven out on 11th October''.
It is to be noted that 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar was also supposed to make a film on Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. It got shelved due to budget issues.