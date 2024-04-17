Indian actor Adil Hussain who starred in several highly acclaimed movies, in an interview, revealed he regrets doing Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh'. Adil also said that he went to watch the film in a theatre and walked out after 20 minutes. Adil shared it was the first film he did without reading the script.
Adil recently appeared on the YouTube channel AP Podcast, where he said, “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie on which it is based.” He regrets it till today and 'Kabir Singh' is the only movie he has regretted doing.
Advertisement
Adil slamming 'Kabir Singh', called it a “misogynist” film that made him “feel small as a human being.” The 'Life Of Pi' actor, while speaking about director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, said that everyone has the right to make the kind of the film they want to. “I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified,” he added.
Adil also shared he initially turned down 'Kabir Singh' due to time issue. Later, when he was sent a scene by the makers, he asked for the full script, but they sent him 'Arjun Reddy', the Telugu film on which the Hindi remake was made. Hussain did not get the time to watch it, so he told his manager to ask for a whopping remuneration so that the makers would refuse to take him in the film. “I told my manager, ask them lot of money and they will say no but they agreed so I went and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did is a good scene so I thought the film is also going to be good. So I go to watch the film and I thought what am I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed,” shared the National Film award-winner actor.
Advertisement
For those unaware, Adil played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s college professor in the film. Despite controversies and criticism, the movie was a blockbuster.