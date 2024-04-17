Adil also shared he initially turned down 'Kabir Singh' due to time issue. Later, when he was sent a scene by the makers, he asked for the full script, but they sent him 'Arjun Reddy', the Telugu film on which the Hindi remake was made. Hussain did not get the time to watch it, so he told his manager to ask for a whopping remuneration so that the makers would refuse to take him in the film. “I told my manager, ask them lot of money and they will say no but they agreed so I went and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did is a good scene so I thought the film is also going to be good. So I go to watch the film and I thought what am I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed,” shared the National Film award-winner actor.