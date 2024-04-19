After Adil Hussain recently revealed that he regrets doing 'Kabir Singh', director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed the actor saying that he regrets casting Adil. Vanga also said that he would save Adil from the shame by replacing his face with AI help. Now, Adil Hussain has reacted to Sandeep's remark.
Sandeep, in his tweet, mocked Adil Hussain's filmography of ‘art films’. He tweeted, “Your 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as your 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI help. Now smile properly''.
Now, responding to Sandeep's reaction to his remark, Adil told Times of India, “I’m in the US right now and haven’t seen Sandeep’s post. Neither do I intend to. What I said (about Kabir Singh) was in an interview, and not on social media. I was completely shocked when I saw the film and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand''.
On the AP Podcast, Adil Hussain said, “I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody, for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it, and it should not be glorified''.
The 'Life of Pi' actor also said that he went to watch the film in a theatre and walked out after 20 minutes. “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie on which it is based,'' said the actor.
Released in 2020, 'Kabir Singh' starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Adil played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s college professor in the film. Despite being slammed for glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity, the film became a blockbuster.