Adaa Khan On The Challenges Of Working In Audio Show 'Hello Jaanu'

Adaa Khan, who started out as a model, recently did an audio show called "Hello Jaanu." She discussed the show, her own experience as well as how she prepared for it. Khan is playing the character of Vaidehi, a married woman who is facing issues in her life. Later, she starts working in a call center and things change in her professional and personal life.

'Hello Jaanu' is an audio show about four married women who are secretly working at the call center, which is called 'Hello Jaanu' and it is run by Gurpreet Aunty, played by actress Supriya Shukla.

"This is the first time I am doing an Audible show. I've never done something like this. I was also expressing myself while I was giving my voice and I was also acting and which was fun. For me, it was very different. But I had a great time and definitely learned a lot," says Khan.

On how she prepared herself for this audio show, she replies: "We had our creatives around us while we were giving voiceovers and while we were in the studio, and had to do a lot of voice modulation. When you're enacting something that people can't see, you have to do it through your voice. So, even the smallest of expressions or smallest of just a breath or a sigh has to be expressed through your voice, which is very important."

"There was our team who were there listening and were correcting, which is why as I said I learned a lot. It required a lot of hard work because I was playing a lot with my voice. It was a good learning experience for me. And, of course, a lot of hot water with honey and ginger helped me a lot to keep my voice just fine. When we were recording for long hours as well."

Khan further states that the viewers, especially women will connect to the show as it is a story of four female characters and their problems in life. "There are four women and they have different stories. So, I am sure the audience will connect to it as it talks about women-related issues and complexities of relationships which is the USP of this show."

On her future projects, she says: "I have done a few OTT shows for Hungama Play, which is going to come soon. And of course, as of now, I'm really excited about the Audible show, which is my first try at Audible. So let's see how it goes. I'm very excited for the feedback from the audience."

The audio show is available on Audible.

[With Inputs from IANS]