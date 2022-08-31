Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Actress-Turned-Politician Ramya To Venture Into Film Production

Kannada film actress Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, is to make a comeback again in Sandalwood, ending her years of sabbatical. This time, she is venturing into web series and film-making with her production house ‘AppleBox Studios’.

Divya Spandana aka Ramya
Divya Spandana aka Ramya Instagram

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 7:32 pm

Kannada film actress Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, is to make a comeback again in Sandalwood, ending her years of sabbatical. This time, she is venturing into web series and film-making with her production house 'AppleBox Studios'.

The actress, who also had an active political stint and was an MP from Mandya, announced her desire on social media.

“AppleBox Studios is currently on the threshold of producing two theatrical films, which will be distributed by KRG Studios. I’m excited about both these projects. AppleBox Studios will also be tip-toeing into the OTT domain with films and web series,” Ramya said in a statement.

The actress, who debuted with Puneeth Rajkumar in a Kannada movie ‘Abhi’, made a mark in 'Aakash', 'Gowramma', 'Jothe Jotheyali' and 'Amruthadhare'. 

