Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Actor Santhanam's Next Film Titled 'Kick'

Actor Santhanam's upcoming film which is being directed by well-known Kannada director Prasanthraj has been titled 'Kick', its makers announced on Wednesday.

Santhanam
Santhanam cinemaexpress

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 5:59 pm

Actor Santhanam's upcoming film which is being directed by well-known Kannada director Prasanthraj has been titled 'Kick', its makers announced on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, actor Santhanam, tweeting the First Look poster of the film, said: "Happy Vinayakar Chathurthi everyone. Here is the first look of my next #SANTA15, titled 'Kick'."

The film, the shooting of which began in Bangalore a few months back, continued in full swing in Chennai. The final schedule, which happened in Bangkok for 15 days, was wrapped up recently.

Produced by Naveen Raj under his banner Fortune Films, the film will mark the directorial debut of Prasanthraj in Tamil.

Related stories

'Gulu Gulu' Movie Review: Santhanam Shines Bright In This Hilarious Dark Comedy

Sun TV Acquires Satellite Rights Of Santhanam-Starrer 'Gulu Gulu'

Shoot Of Santhanam's Film With Prashanth Raj Wrapped Up

Actress Tanya Hope, who acted in the hit film 'Dharala Prabhu', has played the female lead in this film, which also features Thambi Ramaiah, Brahmanandam, Senthil, Kovai Sarala, Mansoor Ali Khan, Manobala, Y.G. Mahendran and Mottai Rajendran among others.

Sources say that Santhanam plays a person who works in an advertising firm and that he expects to get a 'kick' out of everything he does.

The story revolves around the hero and the heroine who work in rival advertising companies and the cat and mouse fight that takes place between them due to the rivalry.

Sources also add that the director has made this film as a full-length comedy. Interestingly, as many as 12 different kinds of sets were erected to shoot just two songs in the film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Santhanam Tanya Hope Prasanthraj Tamil Cinema Kannada Kick Upcoming Movies Art And Entertainment India
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 Crore

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours