Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Actor Saira Banu Gets Emotional Honouring Dilip Kumar's Legacy. Watch

Actor Saira Banu Gets Emotional Honouring Dilip Kumar’s Legacy. Watch

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar Credit: Pinkvilla

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 11:25 am

Veteran actor Saira Banu, on Saturday, arrived at the film festival organised by Film Heritage Foundation to celebrate her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s 100 birth anniversary. As she noticed the poster of Dilip Kumar, she could help but touch it gently. A visibly emotional Saira Banu held back tears on the red carpet. The two-day film festival kickstarted in Mumbai on Saturday.

Many celebrities marked their attendance to celebrate the legendary actor. Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Divya Dutta, Ramesh Sippy and many others were present to honour Dilip Kumar’s legacy.

During the film festival, iconic films of Dilip such as Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Shakti (1982), will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country.

Speaking about the festival, Saira had earlier told PTI, “They could not have chosen a more apt title to commemorate India’s greatest actor — ‘Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes’. He was my favourite hero from the time I was 12 years old when I first saw him in ‘Aan’ in technicolor. It will be a joy to watch him back on the big screen, larger than life, like he has been in my life.”

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021 after a prolonged illness.

Dilip Kumar Saira Banu
Visually told More

