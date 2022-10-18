Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Actor Neeraj Madhav: Don't Throw Away Plastic And Spoil Munnar's Pristine Look

Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav has expressed concern that people are leaving large amounts of plastic waste in the picturesque region of Munnar known for its beautiful Neela Kurinji flowers.

Neeraj Madhav
Neeraj Madhav Cinema Express

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 8:15 pm

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 8:15 pm

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted pictures of plastic bottles strewn around the area and wrote, "Neelakurinji visits are turning out to be a colossal disaster. People are leaving large amounts of plastic waste not just around the site, but literally on these precious flower bushes.

"The authorities are trying their best to clear this, but people don't seem to care. A request to everyone who's visiting these pristine sites. Please don't carry plastic and in case you do, please, please don't throw it away."

On the work front, Neeraj Madhav will next be seen in a series of films including 'Dvija', a story based on true events.

The powerful story of a woman's fight against all odds and her remarkable redemption has been directed by Aijaz Khan and stars Amala Paul and Sruthy Jayan apart from Neeraj Madhav.
 

Art & Entertainment Neeraj Madhav Malayalam Actor Plastic Pollution Plastic Ban Munnar Dvija Aijaz Khan Amala Paul India
