Acting With Mohanal Sir Is An Award-Winning Experience: Komal Sharma

Actress Komal Sharma, who is a part of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's magnum opus 'Barroz', has said that being chosen for the actor's directorial debut is like winning an award.



Komal Sharma, who happens to be one of the few Indian actresses in the film, said that "Mohanal sir choosing me to be a part of his movie is like an award-winning experience for me."



Talking about the experience of working in a film directed by Mohanlal, the actress says: "Mohanlal sir gives equal importance to leading stars, newcomers, and kids on the sets of his directorial venture Barroz. He narrates the scenes clearly and patiently to them."



"He could have easily made a commercial entertainer, but he made sure that his directorial debut was something special and valuable that appeals to the interests of kids. He made sure that his project attached more importance to family sentiments. He has crafted such a story and is now shaping it up perfectly as envisaged."



She sums up saying that "Barroz isn't a pan-Indian but a pan-world film as it is getting released in various international languages."



Mohanlal plays the lead in the film, which is to be shot in 3D and which will feature Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo in important roles.



Written by Jijo Punnoose, who is known for directing India's first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichathan, Barroz has ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan cranking the camera.



The top Malayalam actor will be playing a genie that guards the treasure of Spanish explorer Vasco Da Gama in the film, which is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

[With Inputs From IANS]