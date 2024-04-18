Art & Entertainment

‘Abigail’ Premiere: Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera And Others Attend The Star-Studded Affair – View Pics

Hollywood's finest gather for the premiere of 'Abigail' at the Regency Village Theatre. See Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, and more celebrate the film's debut in Los Angeles.

‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Stars Kathryn Newton and Dan Stevens shine at the 'Abigail' film premiere in Los Angeles alongside Melissa Barrera and the cast.

Catch all the red carpet action from the Regency Village Theatre.

1. Kathryn Newton & Dan Stevens

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kathryn Newton, left, and Dan Stevens, cast members in ‘Abigail’, pose together at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

2. Melissa Barrera

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Melissa Barrera, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

3. Kathryn Newton

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kathryn Newton, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

4. Dan Stevens

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Dan Stevens, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, arrives at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

5. Alisha Weir

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Alisha Weir, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

6. Kevin Durand

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kevin Durand, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

7. Will Catlett

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Will Catlett, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

8. Jean Dawson

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Musician Jean Dawson poses at the premiere of the film ‘Abigail’ at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

9. Kathryn Newton

‘Abigail’ Premiere
‘Abigail’ Premiere Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kathryn Newton, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

