‘Abigail’ Premiere: Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera And Others Attend The Star-Studded Affair – View Pics

Stars Kathryn Newton and Dan Stevens shine at the 'Abigail' film premiere in Los Angeles alongside Melissa Barrera and the cast.
Catch all the red carpet action from the Regency Village Theatre.
1. Kathryn Newton & Dan Stevens
Kathryn Newton, left, and Dan Stevens, cast members in ‘Abigail’, pose together at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
2. Melissa Barrera
Melissa Barrera, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
3. Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
4. Dan Stevens
Dan Stevens, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, arrives at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
5. Alisha Weir
Alisha Weir, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
6. Kevin Durand
Kevin Durand, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
7. Will Catlett
Will Catlett, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, poses at the premiere of the film at Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
8. Jean Dawson
Musician Jean Dawson poses at the premiere of the film ‘Abigail’ at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.
9. Kathryn Newton
Kathryn Newton, a cast member in ‘Abigail’, is interviewed at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.