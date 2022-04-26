The massive collections of pan-India films like 'Baahubali', 'KGF 2', 'RRR' and 'Pushpa' have indicated that the audiences prefer them. When asked about films from South film industries ruling the box office, actor Abhishek Bachchan decided to steer clear by saying that it is a ‘wonderful period for the film industry’.

“I have never been the one to classify films in that sense, a good film works, a bad film doesn’t. It is as simple as that.” said Bachchan in an interview with Indian Express.

The actor further added, “Unfortunately, you have forgotten ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’, which did pretty well,” he explains. “I think at the end of the day, you know, are you able to engage the audience and entertain them? That is all they are asking for – to be entertained."

Bachchan was asked if these successful films are bringing back the larger-than-life heroes era, the actor replied, “I don’t know if it is a comeback of a certain type of cinema or not. But like I said, good films work and bad films won’t. I am so happy that these films are doing so well. I am happy that the theaters are experiencing houseful times. It is wonderful period for the film industry.”

Talking about pan-Indian films he said, “I don’t believe in this term. What does that even mean? Do we use this for any other industry? Not at all. We are a large cinema-going population and we love our cinema. It has never mattered which language it has been made in.” said the actor, who was recently seen in 'Dasvi'.

The actor also refused the claims that Hindi cinema is lacking provided the amount of south remakes being released and said, “Not at all. Why would you say that? Are you telling me that Hindi films are not being remade in the South? That is an unfair question because no matter what you say the answer comes out defensive. We all are part of the Indian film industry. We might work in different languages, but we are part of the same industry. We all cater to the same audience. It is not entirely fair to label any film industry. Films in Hindi or any languages have always been remade. It is not a new phenomenon. There has always been an exchange (of content) all the time. Nothing wrong in that.”

He went on to express further, “We have to understand it is a creative choice that a maker or an actor makes. It doesn’t mean there is a dearth in ideas.”

Finally, while concluding Bachchan said, “I understand why you might ask it because currently these films (KGF 2, Pushpa and RRR) are doing so well. But they have always done well. Our films have done well in South. It is not a new phenomenon. We are part of a large family. So, the exchange of content is bound to happen. The exchange doesn’t happen because there is a dearth of ideas in a certain industry. It is a choice we make as a creator. So, I don’t agree with that.”

The actor is now gearing up for ‘Breathe’ season 3.