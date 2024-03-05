Abhay Deol Says His 'Socha Na Tha' Sideburns Made Him Look Like 1970s Adult Entertainment Star

The actor added, “I faced the successes and failures of my choices by myself. Following my heart has taught me many valuable lessons. I wouldn’t change a thing, because I wouldn’t be the man I am today, so comfortable in his skin. Although I do wish I’d gotten my own stylist for the movie, and someone to tell me that my sideburns made me look like a 70s adult entertainment star."

‘Socha Na Tha’, which was released in 2005, marked the directorial debut of Imtiaz Ali who went on to direct iconic films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’.

Currently, Imtiaz is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead will soon drop on Netflix.