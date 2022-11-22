Aamir Khan To Vineet Kumar Singh To Rajkummar Rao – 5 Actors Who’ve Undergone Major Physical Transformations

Bollywood stars have never once seized to fail us. From their role deliveries to their skills, they have always provided audiences with their best. But fans surely cannot undermine the fact that each role they play surely brings them many challenges along the way. Each role demands a new character, a new style and a new physical transformation.

In Hollywood actors do it for almost every character that they play. And in Bollywood also, there are a few stars who have overcome great challenges and have transformed their bodies and themselves for their roles. Let’s take a look at a few of them:

Aamir Khan (‘Dangal’)

This list definitely needs to start with Aamir Khan. His role in ‘Dangal’ has marked its spot in history. As he transformed his body from an athlete to a father. It’s definitely not a cakewalk to frame your body to extremes in such a short span of time. Due to this role, Aamir Khan had to face serious fat gain and then muscle gain simultaneously. This transformation might just be one of the best in history.

Vineet Kumar Singh (‘Mukkabaaz’)

Kumar Singh baffled everyone with his exemplary performance in ‘Mukkabaaz’. But his performance wasn't the only thing that took us all by a pleasant surprise, his character and role transformation astonished everyone. Vineet Kumar Singh started prepping to become a full-time boxer at an age when boxers usually retire. To embody his character, he had undergone a body transformation for his part. He had to shed the extra kilos and get ripped so much so he can do justice to the dialogue in the movie which said, ‘I am the Mike Tyson of Uttar Pradesh’.

Randeep Hooda (‘Sarabjit’)

Changing your body as per the needs and preferences of the role and character is definitely not easy. Randeep Hooda definitely faced a challenge when it came to his character in ‘Sarabjit’. Hooda shaped his physique to match the role which required a sudden weight loss as he shot down his body fat ratio to nothing more than 10%. From a low-calorie diet to a muscle and fat loss routine Hooda took it all up to himself. He had his sister as a fitness and dietary expert to guide him through the entire process.

Farhan Akhtar (‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and ‘Toofaan’)

It’s never easy for an artist to work on biographical projects, especially the ones created on sports legends. Farhan Akhtar isn't one to easily back down when given a challenge. Farah Akhtar in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ portrayed an Olympic athlete, Milkha Singh. Playing the part of an athlete may sure be difficult but transforming into one is definitely more crucial. He performed a rigorous workout regimen alongside a strict diet for his ripped muscular physique. His physical transformation in ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ was repeated by him once again after a few years in ‘Toofaan’. This time he was playing a boxer, and he had to prepare himself once again to get that look and that physicality right. To add to that, in the film he also had to play a father having a regular dad bod. So, from being in that physique of a boxer to becoming fat to play the father and then again losing the fat before starting another project, Farhan Akhtar did it all in the blink of an eye.

Rajkumar Rao (‘Trapped’)

How can we end this list without adding ‘Trapped’? Starring Rajkumar Rao, ‘Trapped’ is a movie telling us a story about a man who is locked within an abandoned building for days without any means to food or water – a thing which is quite a reality in cities like Mumbai. Rajkummar Rao played the role realistically and he too didn’t eat anything apart from what the character was supposed to eat in those 21 days that he is trapped in the house. Now that’s some dedication.