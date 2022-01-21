In many places across India, theatres have been closed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and an increasing spread of Omicron variant. As a result, the release dates of numerous films have been pushed back, one of them being the much awaited S.S Rajamouli film 'RRR'.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' was also rumoured to have been affected and be postponed. In a statement, the actor Aamir Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor starrer remake reiterated that the film will continue have a Baisakhi release. The film is also being produced by actor Aamir Khan's own production house alongwith Viacom18 and Radhika Chaudhary.

The release date for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been repeatedly postponed. Despite reports that the film's Baisakhi release had been postponed, Aamir Khan's production house issued an official statement denying the "misleading stories."

A statement was shared on Twitter by the film's team, saying "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni (sic).”

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' which starred actor Tom Hanks, the Hindi remake is directed by Advait Chauhan. Actors Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav VJ will also been seen alongside actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in film. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' was set to clash with Telugu actor Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' at the box office on Christmas 2021, but the makers had pushed the release date back to Valentine's Day 2022. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed back to Baisakhi.

'RRR' which stars actors Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt has also been announced with a new release date after its initial release was postponed due to shutting down of theatre's across India one by one. The makers announced that the film will be released on 28th March or 28th April depending on an ease of restrictions for movie goers.