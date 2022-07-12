Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Showcases India Over Last Five Decades

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shows all the important happenings in India in the past 50 years.

Laal Singh Chaddha
Updated: 12 Jul 2022 11:10 am

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a story of five decades that promises to travel through important events of Indian culture, multiple picturesque locations, and sudden emotional turmoil.

The story also features the growing love story of Laal Singh Chadda and Karmajit Kaur, played by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their story starts from their childhood and continues until their 50s.

The film is a story of a child who finds joy in running. His passion for running takes him to one of the most impressive places in life and helps him find his true self. His story revolves around important Indian historical events where Laal Singh Chaddha can be seen joining the army, falling in love, running for miles, running for a college team, getting awarded by the President, and a lot more. Eventually, in life, Laal Singh Chaddha becomes a successful businessman.

The major credit for Laal Singh Chaddha's success goes to his mother who refuses to give up on her son and loves him to the core.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

It is an official remake of the iconic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aamir Khan Bollywood Actor Bollywood Upcoming Movie Laal Singh Chadda Bollywood New Release Forrest Gump Aamir Khan's Film Kareena Kapoor Khan
