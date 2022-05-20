Aamir Khan's 'IPL Mein Chance hai Kya?' Gets a Response From Ravi Shastri

A video of Indian actor Aamir Khan playing cricket made it's way on the internet last month (April) . It was a promotional video for his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s' new song. Based on the video, former cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri has given his professional assessment on Khan's cricket skills, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Khan is seen playing cricket with the film's crew in the video, which was initially released on Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram account. "IPL mein chance hai kya?" he subsequently asks his teammates.

Star Sports channel recently posted a video of the anchor asking Shastri if Khan had a shot in the IPL. Shastri responded by saying, "He looks good in the nets. Probably, he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams." Shastri represented India in 80 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals between 1981 and 1992. He remained a commentator after retiring, until he was appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2017 to 21.

Indian film director, Advait Chandan, who directed Khan in 2017's ‘Secret Superstar’ and worked as an assistant production manager on 2007's ‘Taare Zameen Par’, is now directing ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

After their 2009 smash ‘3 Idiots’,actors Khan , Kareena Kapoor, and Mona Singh reunite in this film. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya makes his Bollywood debut in this film. The film is said to have cameo appearances by actors Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

The movie has been in the works for fourteen years. It was postponed several times because to numerous factors, notably the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now set to release.