Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan: I Don't Fear Introspection, If There Is A Flaw, I Would Want To Understand It And Correct It

Actor Aamir Khan turns 57 today. On his birthday, he speaks up about how Covid-19 made his introspect and realise how crucial it is to utilise time properly.

Aamir Khan: I Don't Fear Introspection, If There Is A Flaw, I Would Want To Understand It And Correct It
Aamir Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 3:00 pm

Actor Aamir Khan on Monday said the pandemic has made him realise the fragility of life, which is why he wants to focus his energies on his relationships. Khan, who turned 57 on Monday, said he got to introspect a lot about his life and relationships during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During COVID, all of us were at home so I got a lot of time to introspect. I realised how fragile life is and the importance of time. All of us have to go someday, we don't know when, but the finality is certain. When you know this, it's crucial to utilise time. We live our lives mindlessly, recklessly. 'Main bhi aise jeete raha (so did I). From now on, I don't want to do it," Khan told reporters.

Related stories

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Release Date Shifts Again

Aamir Khan Turns Producer For Ex-Wife Kiran Rao’s Directorial Comeback

Aamir Khan finally Speaks Up About 'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Postponement

The actor said he feels happy that he is not the kind to "shy away" from introspection, which is why he could look within and correct his flaws. "I don't fear introspection. If I think there is a flaw, I would want to spot that, understand it and correct it... All those who I love and who love me, including you, the audience, everyone has their space. My aim is to give time to everyone, nurture every relationship, make it better," he added.

The actor celebrated his birthday with the media, a ritual he has been following for years. While his birthday celebrations would usually take place at his Bandra residence, Khan said he decided to shift the venue to a hotel due to Covid-19.

"It gets too crowded in a society so one has to be careful. It isn't that pandemic has completely gone," he added.

Khan will be next seen on the big screen on August 11 with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film marks his return to the screen after ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’, which released in 2018.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aamir Khan Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Birthday Aamir Khan Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh