The 31st Hanteo Music Awards was organized by Hanteo Global at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on February 17–18, 2024. The event served as a platform to honour outstanding Korean artists and their remarkable contributions. The winners were decided based on their performance on the Hanteo Chart's performances from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The coveted event in Korean music was hosted by Changmin, Harim, and Aiki.
As the two-day award function has come to an end, here’s a full list of the 31st Hanteo Music Award winners.
Winners from Day 1 (February 17)
On Day 1, Libelante kickstarted the show with their mix of melodious songs. The first day also saw some stellar performances by JUST B, VANNER, and Lee Chan-won.
Emerging Artist Award: VIVIZ, TEMPEST
Popular Global Group: Kep1er
Popular Performance Group: VIVIZ
Popular Solo Artist: Jeong Dong-won
Favorite Vocal Performance: Kim Jae-hwan
Favorite Band Performance: LUCY
Favorite Crossover Group: Libelante
Hanteo Choice K-Pop Female Artist: Billlie
Hanteo Choice K-Pop Male Artist: VANNER
Blooming Star: JUST B
Special Award – Band: Xdinary Heroes
Special Award – Virtual Artist: PLAVE
Special Award – Trot: Young Tak
Post-Generation Award: Lee Chan-won
WhosFandom Award: Lim Young-woong
Winners from Day 2 (February 18)
Day 2 saw the opening performance by ATEEZ. Other notable performers include NCT 127, ZEROBASEONE, tripleS, and KISS OF LIFE to name a few.
Best Artist (Daesang): NCT DREAM
Best Song (Daesang): IVE
Best Album (Daesang): SEVENTEEN
Best Performance (Daesang): Stray Kids
Artist of the Year (Bonsang): NCT DREAM, IVE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, aespa, ATEEZ, NewJeans, NCT 127, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, Jung Kook, Jimin, V, ZEROBASEONE
Top Global Performer: ATEEZ
Next Worldwide Artist: RIIZE
Global Artist – Asia & North America: TOMORROW x TOGETHER
Global Artist – South America & Oceania: Jimin
Global Artist – Europe & Africa: V
Global Generation Icon: aespa
Global Rising Artist: KISS OF LIFE
Global Outstanding Artist: NMIXX
Rookie of the Year: tripleS, ZEROBASEONE
Best Trend Leader: aespa
Special Award – Ballad: Parc Jae-jung
Popular Band Artist: Daybreak
Special Award – Hip-hop: B.I
Legend Rock Icon: YB
Blooming Performance Group: 8TURN
Congratulations to the winners!