31st Hanteo Music Awards: aespa Bags The Most Trophies - Check Out The Full List Of Winners

The 31st Hanteo Music Awards were held on February 17-18. Here's the full list of winners.

February 19, 2024

K-pop band, aespa Photo: Instagram
The 31st Hanteo Music Awards was organized by Hanteo Global at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on February 17–18, 2024. The event served as a platform to honour outstanding Korean artists and their remarkable contributions. The winners were decided based on their performance on the Hanteo Chart's performances from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The coveted event in Korean music was hosted by Changmin, Harim, and Aiki.

As the two-day award function has come to an end, here’s a full list of the 31st Hanteo Music Award winners.

Winners from Day 1 (February 17)

On Day 1, Libelante kickstarted the show with their mix of melodious songs. The first day also saw some stellar performances by JUST B, VANNER, and Lee Chan-won.

Emerging Artist Award: VIVIZ, TEMPEST

Popular Global Group: Kep1er
Popular Performance Group: VIVIZ
Popular Solo Artist: Jeong Dong-won

Favorite Vocal Performance: Kim Jae-hwan
Favorite Band Performance: LUCY
Favorite Crossover Group: Libelante

Hanteo Choice K-Pop Female Artist: Billlie
Hanteo Choice K-Pop Male Artist: VANNER

Blooming Star: JUST B

Special Award – Band: Xdinary Heroes
Special Award – Virtual Artist: PLAVE
Special Award – Trot: Young Tak

Post-Generation Award: Lee Chan-won

WhosFandom Award: Lim Young-woong

Winners from Day 2 (February 18)

Day 2 saw the opening performance by ATEEZ. Other notable performers include NCT 127, ZEROBASEONE, tripleS, and KISS OF LIFE to name a few.

Best Artist (Daesang): NCT DREAM
Best Song (Daesang): IVE
Best Album (Daesang): SEVENTEEN
Best Performance (Daesang): Stray Kids

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): NCT DREAM, IVE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, aespa, ATEEZ, NewJeans, NCT 127, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, ENHYPEN, Jung Kook, Jimin, V, ZEROBASEONE

Top Global Performer: ATEEZ

Next Worldwide Artist: RIIZE

Global Artist – Asia & North America: TOMORROW x TOGETHER
Global Artist – South America & Oceania: Jimin
Global Artist – Europe & Africa: V

Global Generation Icon: aespa
Global Rising Artist: KISS OF LIFE
Global Outstanding Artist: NMIXX

Rookie of the Year: tripleS, ZEROBASEONE

Best Trend Leader: aespa

Special Award – Ballad: Parc Jae-jung
Popular Band Artist: Daybreak

Special Award – Hip-hop: B.I

Legend Rock Icon: YB

Blooming Performance Group: 8TURN

Congratulations to the winners!

