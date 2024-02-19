The 31st Hanteo Music Awards was organized by Hanteo Global at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on February 17–18, 2024. The event served as a platform to honour outstanding Korean artists and their remarkable contributions. The winners were decided based on their performance on the Hanteo Chart's performances from January 1 to December 31, 2023. The coveted event in Korean music was hosted by Changmin, Harim, and Aiki.