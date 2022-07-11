Aespa's 'Girls' Becomes Most-Preordered Album By K-pop Girl Group

Rising band Aespa's upcoming album has received the most preorders of any album by a K-pop girl group, with more than 1.61 million copies, its agency said Friday.



'Girls', the band's second EP set to come out at 1 p.m., has gotten 1,610,517 preorders as of Friday morning, SM Entertainment said, according to Yonhap, a news agency.



The EP has a total of nine tracks, including the title track Girls and the English and Korean versions of Life's Too Short, the band's first English-language single pre-released on June 24.



Also among the tracks are three other new songs Illusion, Lingo and ICU and the band's previous hits Black Mamba, Forever and Dreams Come True.



"We were surprised and happy to hear the news that preorders for our second EP 'Girls' have exceeded 1.61 million copies," Aespa said through its agency.



"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and we will be Aespa that shows better music and performances in the future."



Aespa will give a live performance of the album's tracks and communicate with fans on its channels on YouTube and TikTok on Monday night.

[With Inputs From IANS]