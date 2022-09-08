30-Year-Old Homemaker From Durgapur Impresses Amitabh Bachchan With Her Story

A 30-year-old housewife from Durgapur, West Bengal, Rajani Mishra impressed superstar Amitabh Bachchan with her inspiring conversation and her strong will to fulfill her dreams.

While taking the hotseat on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', she tells the host Big B about herself and how she got married at the age of 17 and completed her graduation, post-graduation and B.Ed with the support of her husband and her in-laws and right now, she is pursuing a PhD.



She said: "Dreams are need to be knitted like a sweater, they take time but one day they are achieved."

Later, she talks about taking care of her two kids and her mother-in-law, who is not keeping well. But despite facing all the odds she managed to continue her education and that became the reason she reached 'KBC 14'. She asserts: "Till I am not broken, I will not leave."

Rajani also shares how her prize money is her life's first income and that she would be using her winning amount to further her education.

"Earlier I used to focus more on fashion, online shopping, and so on," she added. "Then life showed me a phase when I realised aapka asli shringaar aapka gyaan hai (your actual ornament is your knowledge). Among ten people, you can only be visible through your knowledge, not with clothes and ornaments."

On how she feels about being on the show, she replied: "I left my husband at home to take care of our children and came to partricipate in the show, but he was still with me because the 'KBC' team patched a call from me."



