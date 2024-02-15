Though the Society of Composers & Lyricists is an organization that was founded back in 1983, since 2020, they began presenting annual awards for music in film, television, and other media.
This year, the awards took place on Tuesday night at Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles, California. Hosted by Grammy-winner Siedah Garrett, this year onwards, the organization started to present awards in eight competitive categories. A significant number of nominees graced the banquet, underscoring the increasing significance of the SCL Awards within the music community.
So check out below the list of winners and their respective categories to discover who secured accolades at the 5th edition of the SCL Awards.
Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film: John Powell – 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'
Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production: Carlos Rafael Rivera – 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production: Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro – 'Can’t Catch Me Now' – 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell – 'What Was I Made For?' – 'Barbie'
Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media: Stephan Barton, Gordy Haab – 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'
The David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent: Catherine Joy – 'Home is a Hotel'
Spirit of Collaboration Award: Director Martin Scorsese and the late music composer Robbie Robertson
Congratulations to all the well-deserved winners!