Since 1972, the Annie Awards have been presented annually by ASIFA-Hollywood, the Los Angeles branch of the International Animated Film Association. These awards aim to acknowledge outstanding achievements and excellence in animation featured in American cinema and television.
Now, the 51st edition of the Annie Awards was held at the Royce Hall of the University of California, Los Angeles on the evening of Saturday, February 17 local time.
As for the nominations, they were announced on January 11, 2024, wherein ‘Nimona’ led the film category with nine nods, followed by ‘The Boy and The Heron,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ and ‘Suzume’ with seven. And in the television/broadcast category, ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ led the category with seven, closely followed by ‘Star Wars: Visions’ with six.
In the movie category, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ took home seven awards and on the television front, ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ bagged six trophies, which are both the highest in their categories.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Feature: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Best Feature - Independent: 'Robot Dreams'
Best Special Production: 'Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie'
Best Short Subject: 'WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko'
Best Sponsored: 'Video Games by Tenacious D'
Best TV/Media Preschool: 'Ghee Happy: Episode - Navagraha'
Best TV/Media Children: 'Hilda: Episode - Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle'
Best TV/Media - Mature: 'Blue Eye Samurai: Episode - Pilot: Hammerscale'
Best TV/Media - Limited Series: 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire: Episode - Enkai'
Best Student Film: 'The Little Poet'
Best FX - TV/Media: 'Blue Eye Samurai - Episode: All Evil Dreams and Angry Words'
Best FX - Feature: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Best Character Animation - TV/Media: 'Blue Eye Samurai - Episodes 101, 104, 106'
Best Character Animation - Feature: 'The Boy and the Heron'
Best Character Animation - Live Action: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Best Character Animation - Video Game: 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'
Best Character Design - TV/Media: 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur - Episode: 515M - 106 (The Beyonder)'
Best Character Design - Feature: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Best Direction - TV/Media: 'Star Wars: Visions - Episode: Screecher's Reach'
Best Direction - Feature: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Best Music - TV/Media: 'Star Wars: Visions - Episode: Aau's Song'
Best Music - Feature: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Best Production Design - TV/Media: 'Blue Eye Samurai - Episode: The Great Fire of 1657'
Best Production Design - Feature: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Best Storyboarding - TV/Media: 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur - Episode: 515M - 107 (Goodnight Moon Girl)'
Best Storyboarding - Feature: 'The Boy and the Heron'
Best Voice Acting - TV/Media: 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur - Episode: Moon Girl Landing'
Best Voice Acting - Feature: 'Nimona'
Best Writing - TV/Media: 'Blue Eye Samurai - Episode 105: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride'
Best Writing - Feature: 'Nimona'
Best Editorial - TV/Media: 'Blue Eye Samurai - Episode 105: The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride'
Best Editorial - Feature: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
The Winsor McCay Award: Charlotte 'Lotte' Reiniger (animator and director), Joe Hisaishi (composer), Marcy Page (animator and producer)
The June Foray Award: BRIC Foundation co-founders Alison Mann and Nicole Hendrix
The Ub lwerks Award: John Oxberry
The Special Achievement Award: The artists of Walt Disney Animation
Congratulations to all the winners!