Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

11th Edition Of Literature Festival Jashn-e-Adab To Begin On March 25

The three-day festival, to be held at India International Centre (IIC), celebrates the rich cultural and literary legacy of Urdu and Hindi.

11th Edition Of Literature Festival Jashn-e-Adab To Begin On March 25
The art of Qawwali File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 8:38 pm

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan, actor Pankaj Tripathi, Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi and Urdu poet Farhat Ehsaas are among those headlining the 11th edition of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava, starting here from March 25.

The three-day festival, to be held at India International Centre (IIC), celebrates the rich cultural and literary legacy of Urdu and Hindi.

Related stories

Pakistan Hosts Mega OIC Meet Amidst Political Turmoil, China’s Wang Yi Attends

Stage Set For Grand Swearing-in Ceremony For Second Yogi Government

Govt Attached Assets Worth Rs 19,100 Crore Of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi And Mehul Choksi

Eminent personalities attending the festival include actor Rajesh Tailang, qawwali singers Nizami brothers, poet-playwright Sachidanand Joshi, poet Madan Mohan 'Danish', theatre director Arvind Gaur and ghazal singer Shakeel Ahmad.

The inaugural event, 'Mehfil-E-Mushaira', on March 25 will see participation of eminent poets, including Vigya Vrat, Javed Mushiri, Gautam Raj Rishi and Ehya Bhojpuri.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely stressful for all of us, at the same time it has transformed the outlook towards life... With the 11th edition of Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava, we are inviting people to leave their worries behind and enjoy the beauty of Indian poetry, dance, theatre and singing," said Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, founder of Jashn-e-Adab Foundation.

Over the course of three days, the literary and poetry festival will host discussions and performances, including 'nukkad natak', classical dance, ghazal, qawwali, and kavi sammelan.

"This year the Ministry of Tourism is encouraging the Sahityotsava and is facilitating a session 'Dekho Apna Desh', which will explore the vibrancy and colours of India and Indianness," the organisers said in a statement.

Also, to mark World Theatre Day on March 27, Asmita Theatre Group will present "Court Martial" -- a play written by Swadesh Deepak and directed by Arvind Gaur.

The festival will come to a close on March 27 with a 'Sheri Nashist' mushaira, which will be attended by Farhat Ehsaas, Madan Mohan 'Danish', Shariq Kaifi, Qauiser Kalid, Alok Yadav and other renowned poets of Hindi and Urdu. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art & Entertainment Culture & Society Literature Festival Urdu Literature Urdu Poetry Urdu Pankaj Tripathi Literary Fest Hindi Literature Cultural Heritage
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

DGCA Puts Boeing 737 Fleets In India On 'Enhanced Surveillance' After China Plane Crash

DGCA Puts Boeing 737 Fleets In India On 'Enhanced Surveillance' After China Plane Crash

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years