Actress Evelyn Sharma has responded to the backlash she received after posting a photo of herself breastfeeding her two-month-old daughter Ava Bhindi on Instagram. In a new interview, she stated that all she wanted to do was to reassure new mothers that they 'aren't alone.'

Sharma while talking to Hindustan Times said, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

She shared the photo in question on Instagram last week, and it's not the first time she's shared a breastfeeding photo online. She went on to say, “Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren’t alone in this.”

Ava was born to Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi last year. Sharma, who hosts a podcast for the Indian Express, believes she is "more Indian" than her Gujarati husband. “My husband is, technically Gujarati, he’s from Sydney, Australia. I’m Punjabi German but I feel more Indian than him as I lived in India for 10 years. I’ve travelled so much that I’ve seen so many cultures. We have these mixed cultures in our marriage, and so we’re establishing our own rules,” she said.