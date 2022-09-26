‘Vikram Vedha’ Song ‘Bande’: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Set Out To Unveil The Truth Amid Their Moral Ambiguities

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ launched the film's theme song titled 'Bande' on Monday, September 26.

The song features Vikram, played by Saif Ali Khan, and Vedha, played by Hrithik, in an action-packed mode. The lyrics of the song 'Bande' are an ode to the dichotomy of the characters of Vikram and Vedha, and describes the moral ambiguities faced by the two of them as they set out to unveil the truth.

The theme song 'Bande' is composed, arranged and programmed by SAM C S, while the singer Sivam lends his powerful vocals to the lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The song also gives a fresh glimpse of all the action along with the cat-mouse chase between Vikram and Vedha.

The theme song earlier was heard by the audience in bits from the teaser and trailer of the film, and it received a huge positive response from the audience, who had lauded the background music of the film. Hence, the much in demand theme song was finally unveiled by makers of ‘Vikram Vedha’ as a countdown to 4 days until film release.

Check out the song here:

‘Vikram Vedha’ is an action-thriller, written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios, the film is a YNOT Studios Production. ‘Vikram Vedha’ will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.