Friday, Jul 15, 2022
'The Rings Of Power' Second Teaser Presents First Looks Of Tolkien Characters

The second teaser for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is out and it showcases glimpses of some legendary characters.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer YouTube

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:43 am

The second teaser of the multi-season web series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' was unveiled on Thursday. It delves even deeper into this series adaptation, showcasing the first look at some of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary characters from the island kingdom of Numenor.

The characters are Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Additional Numenoreans recently announced are Kemen (Leon Wadham) and Earien (Ema Horvath).

The teaser trailer also highlights some of the realms viewers will visit over the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dum, and the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Numenor.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is an epic and ambitious telling of Tolkien's fabled Second Age of Middle Earth. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien's 'The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings' books. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil on Middle Earth.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as the showrunners and executive producers for the series which stars a celebrated cast led by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The first teaser trailer, which premiered during the Super Bowl LVI, became the most-watched Super Bowl trailer of all time, with 257 million online views in the first 24 hours of release.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' will drop on Prime Video on September 2.

[With Inputs from IANS]

