Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files' Row: Sanjay Raut Backs IFFI Jury Chief Nadav Lapid

Terming 'The Kashmir Files' as propaganda by one party against another, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut came out in defence of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chief Nadav Lapid who slammed the Vivek Agnihotri film, here on Tuesday.

MP Sanjay Raut on 'The Kashmir Files'
MP Sanjay Raut on 'The Kashmir Files' Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 4:18 pm

Terming 'The Kashmir Files' as propaganda by one party against another, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut came out in defence of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury chief Nadav Lapid who slammed the Vivek Agnihotri film, here on Tuesday.

"This is true about 'The Kashmir Files'... It was propaganda by one party against another... The maximum number of killings in Kashmir have taken place after this film. Kashmiri Pandits and security personnel were killed... But, a party and the government were busy with publicity," said Raut to mediapersons.

He asked where 'The Kashmir Files' people were when the killings were going on in Kashmir, with even the children of Kashmiri Pandits launching an agitation.

"Nobody stepped forward then... and there were no plans for a 'Kashmir Files 2.0' then... Let them make it," said Raut.

The Sena (UBT) leader's comments came a day after the 53rd IFFI-2022 jury head Lapid lashed out at the inclusion of 'The Kashmir Files' in the list labelling it as "a vulgar, propaganda film, inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival".

The Israeli film-maker also observed at the closing ceremony in Goa how the jury was "disturbed and shocked" that the film was screened at the festival, inciting a row in different circles.

Lapid's comments attracted condemnation from the Israel Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon while a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal has lodged a complaint seeking action in the matter.

Related stories

Anupam Kher Weighs In On 'The Kashmir Files' Row, Attacks '#Toolkit Gang'

'The Kashmir Files' Row: Propaganda In The Age Of Post Truth

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Kashmir Files Sanjay Raut Nadav Lapid IFFI
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live