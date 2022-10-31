Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'The Kashmir Files', 'Karthikeya 2' Producer Adopts Telangana Village

Abhishek Aggarwal has adopted a village in Telangana's Rangareddy district.

Abhishek Aggarwal
Abhishek Aggarwal Telugu Cinema

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 5:20 pm

Abhishek Aggarwal, best known for producing successful films like 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2', has adopted a village in Telangana's Rangareddy district. 

The producer adopted a village called Thimmapur in the Kandukuru Mandal of Rangareddy district. Interestingly, Thimmapur is the birthplace of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. 

The producer, who has established a foundation called the Chandrakala Foundation to serve the people, adopted Thimmapur village on the occasion of his father Tej Narayan Aggarwal's 60th birthday. 

Recently, Chandrakala Foundation's third Sarthak Divas was celebrated at the JRC Convention in Hyderabad. Several dignitaries participated in the event, which was also attended by the students of Thimmapur.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Anupam Kher said: "Abhishek Agarwal's adoption of a village on his father's birthday gives great joy. Those who do great deeds have the blessings of all. We are with Abhishek Agarwal. We will meet again in Thimmapur. My blessings to all the students."

"The boat will not move forward if it was afraid of the waves. There is no defeat for those who try. All of you should grow up great."

Badminton star P.V. Sindhu said that adopting a village was not a small matter. and pointed out that the family had decided to provide all the basic facilities to those in the village. "The students of the village should also study well and inspire others," she said. 

Director Vivek Agnihotri said: "The countryside is the backbone of India. Villages are the centres of civilisation and culture. Bringing such villages on to the path of development is true dharma and patriotism."

Related stories

Just Keep Swimming! This High Altitude Arunachal Village Set To House Northeast’s First Fish Museum

Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Pass Through Villages In Chitradurga

Have Asked Yogi To Develop Part Of JP's Village Falling In UP: Nitish

"It is great that Abhishek Agarwal is determined to make Thimmapur a self-reliant, ideal village. I hope their children will also continue these services."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Abhishek Aggarwal Producer Abhishek Aggarwal Rangareddy District Village Adoption The Kashmir Files Producer Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls