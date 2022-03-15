Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
‘The Kashmir Files’: IMDb Rating Of Vivek Agnihotri's Film Changed From 9.9 to 8.3 After Unusual Activity

Director Vivek Agnihotri has a stern reaction to IMDb changing the ratings of 'The Kashmir Files' upon noticing 'unusual voting activity' on the movie's IMDb page.

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:16 pm

Director Vivek Agnihotri's movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ is doing great business at the box-office. The film was released in theatres on March 11 and has received good reviews from fans and critics alike. The film had been rated 9.9/10 on IMDb, a popular website hosting film and television audience reviews. The rating system for ‘The Kashmir Files’ has, however, been changed and the film now stands at a rating of 8.3/10.

A message on the IMDb page of ‘The Kashmir Files’ reads, "Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied."

The rating stands at 8.3 with over 2 lakh votes. While 94% of people gave it a 10 rating, 4% of people rated it 1. A further note on the website read, "IMDb publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages. The simplest way to explain it is that although we accept and consider all votes received by users, not all votes have the same impact (or ‘weight’) on the final rating. When unusual voting activity is detected, an alternate weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system. To ensure that our rating mechanism remains effective, we do not disclose the exact method used to generate the rating."

Director Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and reacted to the same. He wrote, “THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL (sic).”

The film tells the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the Kashmir insurgency. 'The Kashmir Files' features actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others.

