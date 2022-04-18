Monday, Apr 18, 2022
'The Archies': Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s Take On Archie Comics Begins

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Indianised take on the ‘The Archies’ comics has gone on the floor. The film promises to mark the debut of three star kids.

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 10:40 am

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Monday began shooting for her upcoming Netflix live-action musical film ‘The Archies’. The streamer has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India.

‘The Archies’ reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son, Agastya Nanda, all making their screen debut. ‘The Archies’ is produced by Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby.

Kagti took to Instagram and posted a picture of a clapboard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reema Kagti (@reemakagti1)

"Archie's shoot starts, Tiger Baby's first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix (sic)," she wrote.

Though the cast has not officially been announced, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi and Agastya will feature as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively. The trio were also spotted on the film's set in March, reportedly for a costume trial.

[With Inputs From PTI]

