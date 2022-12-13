Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Thank Your Darling', Says Rajamouli, As Prabhas Cheers 'RRR' Accolates

Home Art & Entertainment

'Thank Your Darling', Says Rajamouli, As Prabhas Cheers 'RRR' Accolates

Even as he was busy collecting awards and celebrating the two Golden Globe nominations for 'RRR', ace director S.S. Rajamouli responded to a congratulatory message from his 'Baahubali' star Prabhas with a heartwarming short and bromantic tweet.

SS Rajamouli
'Thank Your Darling', Says Rajamouli, As Prabhas Cheers 'RRR' Accolates TIFF Press & Industry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 7:52 pm

Even as he was busy collecting awards and celebrating the two Golden Globe nominations for 'RRR', ace director S.S. Rajamouli responded to a congratulatory message from his 'Baahubali' star Prabhas with a heartwarming short and bromantic tweet.

Prabhas had tweeted: "The greatest @ssrajamouli garu is going to conquer the world. Congratulations for winning the prestigious New York Films Critics Circle Award for the best director & bagging the LA Films Critics Awards for the best director (runner-up)."

He also congratulated the "legendary [M.M.] Keeravaani garu" for receiving the LA Films Critics Association award for best music director. The composer was again in the news when the 'RRR' number, 'Naatu Naatu', got a Golden Globe nomination.

Responding to the actor's wishes, Rajamouli replied: "Thank you Darling. You believed in my international recognition when I myself didn't."

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in 'Spirit', 'Salaar', 'Adipurush' (opposite Kriti Sanon), 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone, and director Maruti's upcoming film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Thank You Darling RRR
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment

BTS's Kim Seok-Jin Gets New Buzz Cut Ahead Of Military Enlistment