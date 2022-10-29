Jr NTR: Indians Never Complain About Dance, We’re Born With Dancing Right Out Of Our Mother’s Womb

While promoting SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Japan last week, NTR Jr spoke profoundly about the importance of dance and music in India's culture.

During a recent interview in Japan, NTR Jr. remarked, “We, Indians, never really complain about dance, we are born with dancing right from the time we come out of our mother’s womb. Dancing is embedded in our flesh and blood so you won’t often find us complaining about it.”

He further added, "In order to gain interest in dance you should learn to love dance first. We have some really greatest dancers and choreographers in the Telugu film industry, one of them is Prabhudeva who is still called Indian Michael Jackson."

Perhaps for this reason, SS Rajamouli made Jr NTR dance to the globally popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ along with Ram Charan. The actor's fans were overwhelmed to meet him and enjoyed NTR interacting with him during the premiere of his blockbuster film ‘RRR’ which released on October 21 in Japan.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in Koratala Siva's NTR30 and Prashanth Neel's NTR31.