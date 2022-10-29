Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jr NTR: Indians Never Complain About Dance, We’re Born With Dancing Right Out Of Our Mother’s Womb

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer ‘RRR’ directed by SS Rajamouli has become a massive blockbuster all over the country. The film was recently released in Japan, and the star cast was present there to talk to the media and interact with the fans.

Jr NTR
Jr NTR Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 5:35 pm

While promoting SS Rajamouli’s RRR in Japan last week, NTR Jr spoke profoundly about the importance of dance and music in India's culture.

During a recent interview in Japan, NTR Jr. remarked, “We, Indians, never really complain about dance, we are born with dancing right from the time we come out of our mother’s womb. Dancing is embedded in our flesh and blood so you won’t often find us complaining about it.”

He further added, "In order to gain interest in dance you should learn to love dance first. We have some really greatest dancers and choreographers in the Telugu film industry, one of them is Prabhudeva who is still called Indian Michael Jackson."

Perhaps for this reason, SS Rajamouli made Jr NTR dance to the globally popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ along with Ram Charan. The actor's fans were overwhelmed to meet him and enjoyed NTR interacting with him during the premiere of his blockbuster film ‘RRR’ which released on October 21 in Japan.

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in Koratala Siva's NTR30 and Prashanth Neel's NTR31.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television South Cinema RRR Telugu Actor Telugu Film Telugu Movie Jr NTR Ram Charan S. S. Rajamouli Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe

10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe