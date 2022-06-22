Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Thalapathy' Vijay's 66th Film Titled 'Varisu'

Actor Vijay's much-awaited 66th film, titled 'Varisu' will hit screens around Pongal next year.

'Thalapathy' Vijay's 66th Film Titled 'Varisu'
'Varisu' First Look Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 12:56 pm

Actor Vijay's much-awaited 66th film, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has been titled 'Varisu' and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The title announcement was timed to coincide with the birthday celebrations of Vijay, whose birthday falls on Wednesday.

The film's title 'Varisu' means 'Successor' or 'Heir' in Tamil. Interestingly, the title poster has the tagline, 'The Boss Returns'.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, tweeted the title look of the film, saying 'The Boss returns as #Varisu'.'

The unit of the film, which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, on May 26 had announced that it had concluded shooting a schedule in which several important sequences for the film had been shot and that they were super excited to start the next schedule soon.

Along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Thalapathy Vijay Actor Vijay Thalapthy66 Varisu Sri Venkateswara Creations Upcoming Movie Tamil Movie Tamil Industry Art And Entertainment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future

Art And The Need For Women's Collectives For A Feminist Future