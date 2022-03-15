Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Joins The Cast Of 'The Burial'

The planned drama film is based on Jonathan Harr's 1999 New Yorker magazine article on a real-life court dispute over a funeral home chain in the 1990s.

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 2:35 pm

Actor Alan Ruck has joined the cast of Maggie Betts' Amazon Studios film 'The Burial'. The planned drama film is based on Jonathan Harr's 1999 New Yorker magazine article on a real-life court dispute over a funeral home chain in the 1990s.

Details about the character Ruck is playing have not been disclosed, reported Deadline.

The 'Succession' star joins an ensemble that also includes Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Bill Camp, Dorian Missick, Pamela Reed, Amanda Warren and Jim Klock.

The story follows Ray Loewen, a bankrupt funeral home owner, who decides to sue Jeremiah O'Keefe, a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. Ray then hires Willie Gary, a flamboyant attorney to handle the case.

Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright will adapt Harr's article to screen.

Ruck's other TV credits include 'Spin City' and 'Mad About You', and film titles 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and 'Star Trek: Generations'.

[With Inputs From PTI]

